TCS Revolutionizes Defence Pension Processing with SPARSH Initiative

Tata Consultancy Services extends a Government of India contract, streamlining pensions for 30 lakh defence personnel through SPARSH. The initiative saves Rs 250 crore annually, reduces processing time, and implements the One Rank One Pension scheme. TCS is exploring reverse payment solutions for potential overpayments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:47 IST
Tata Consultancy Services has secured a contract extension with the Government of India to manage pension processing for 30 lakh defence personnel, the company announced on Tuesday.

Since 2020, TCS has centralized pension distribution, saving Rs 250 crore annually by eliminating bank charges. While the deal's value remains undisclosed, its impact is substantial, streamlining payments through the SPARSH system.

By digitizing records and onboarding pensioners, TCS has reduced processing timelines dramatically. The company is also developing a digital solution to rectify overpayments, setting new standards for timely, transparent public service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

