TCS Revolutionizes Defence Pension Processing with SPARSH Initiative

Tata Consultancy Services has secured a contract extension with the Government of India to manage pension processing for 30 lakh defence personnel, the company announced on Tuesday.

Since 2020, TCS has centralized pension distribution, saving Rs 250 crore annually by eliminating bank charges. While the deal's value remains undisclosed, its impact is substantial, streamlining payments through the SPARSH system.

By digitizing records and onboarding pensioners, TCS has reduced processing timelines dramatically. The company is also developing a digital solution to rectify overpayments, setting new standards for timely, transparent public service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)