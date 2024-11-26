CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Mahakumbh 2025 Sanitation and Safety Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate a slew of sanitation and safety projects ahead of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj this Wednesday. The state government has confirmed that the initiatives include cutting-edge equipment aimed at improving cleanliness and security during the iconic event.

A focal point of the inauguration will be the unveiling of a newly constructed control room in the Municipal Corporation, which is expected to streamline operations throughout the event. In an empowering move, the Chief Minister will distribute uniform kits to sanitation workers and Swachhagrahis, as well as life jackets to sailors, recognizing their indispensable role in upholding the event's standards.

Furthermore, CM Yogi will launch multiple schemes designed to benefit these essential frontline workers. His visit will also include a review of the current security arrangements, ensuring a robust framework is in place ahead of Mahakumbh 2025. The Chief Minister's efforts underscore a deep commitment to both preserving the spiritual essence of the region and enhancing the experience for millions of attendees.

As part of the sanitation push, CM Yogi will also inaugurate advanced equipment like tippers and compactors at a Parade Mela program. These projects are collectively valued at over Rs 237 crore, encompassing fire safety, water police, radio, and traffic equipment, all aimed at ensuring a clean and secure event.

To extend the benefits beyond the immediate logistics, around 20,000 Swachhagrahis and Safai Mitras will receive uniforms and life jackets to enhance their welfare. The Swachh Kumbh Fund will support over 15,000 personnel, including 10,000 workers, by linking them to over five welfare schemes, including insurance distribution.

In a symbol of commitment to a cleaner Prayagraj, CM Yogi, alongside other dignitaries, will take a pledge to deliver a hygienic and safe Mahakumbh. He will also participate in significant programs at Allahabad University and Nagvasuki Temple and review key projects like the Dashashwamedh Ghat and Ganga Riverfront.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the CM will inspect the proposed event site at Sangam Nose. Notably, an MoU with Google will mark a pioneering collaboration, integrating the temporary Mahakumbh city into Google Maps, thereby enabling visitors to easily navigate major sites using the platform.

