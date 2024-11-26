Left Menu

Moody's Downgrades Adani Group Entities: Ratings Shift Negative

Moody's has downgraded the outlook for seven Adani Group entities, including Adani Green Energy Limited and Adani Ports, from stable to negative. This decision is influenced by legal indictments against Adani and senior executives in the US. Several specific ratings have been affirmed despite the negative outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook for seven Adani Group entities to negative, reflecting recent legal troubles in the United States. While some ratings such as Adani Green Energy Limited's BA1 and Adani Transmission Step-One Limited's BAA3 are affirmed, the overall outlook now reflects potential challenges ahead.

The outlook adjustment comes on the heels of indictments involving Adani and other senior executives, raising concerns over the financial stability and governance of some of India's largest business enterprises. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited also saw its BAA3 ratings affirmed, although the outlook is now negative.

These developments signal potential implications for the broader Adani conglomerate, encompassing sectors such as green energy and international shipping, as the legal landscape continues to evolve in the backdrop of these ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

