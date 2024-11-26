Moody's Downgrades Adani Group Entities: Ratings Shift Negative

Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook for seven Adani Group entities to negative, reflecting recent legal troubles in the United States. While some ratings such as Adani Green Energy Limited's BA1 and Adani Transmission Step-One Limited's BAA3 are affirmed, the overall outlook now reflects potential challenges ahead.

The outlook adjustment comes on the heels of indictments involving Adani and other senior executives, raising concerns over the financial stability and governance of some of India's largest business enterprises. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited also saw its BAA3 ratings affirmed, although the outlook is now negative.

These developments signal potential implications for the broader Adani conglomerate, encompassing sectors such as green energy and international shipping, as the legal landscape continues to evolve in the backdrop of these ratings.

