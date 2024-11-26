Public Sector Banks Gear Up for Credit Surge: Innovations and Challenges Ahead

In an announcement poised to shake the financial sector, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju revealed on Tuesday that public sector banks are preparing to launch new products tailored to stimulate credit growth. With a focus on youthful demographics and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), this push aims to further financial inclusion.

Despite a sturdy banking framework, Nagaraju highlighted the mounting threat of digital fraud threatening the sector's stability. He stressed the role of digital innovations and financial literacy in mitigating this issue at the Financial Inclusion and Fintech Summit organized by CII. Meanwhile, the Banking Amendment Bill, aimed at redefining banking regulations, is set for discussion in Parliament.

Amidst these developments, the government stands firm in its commitment to supporting the burgeoning fintech industry, boasting 13,000 startups. M Nagaraju noted efforts to ease business operations and enhance digital infrastructure, encouraging greater inclusion, particularly in under-penetrated regions. NABARD Chairman Shaji KV underscored the need for democratic tech adoption, especially benefiting rural banks.

