Market Uncertainty: Tariffs, Rates, and Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. stock index futures remained almost steady on Tuesday, with investors evaluating the potential impacts of newly proposed tariffs by Donald Trump. These tariffs could alter trade dynamics with Canada, Mexico, and China, potentially affecting the local economy.

Automakers like Ford and General Motors, reliant on cross-border supply chains, faced declines in premarket trading, driven by concerns over trade frictions affecting long-term economic growth. In addition, rising Treasury bond yields put pressure on riskier stocks, although sectors like real estate benefited from these changes.

Attention is also on consumer confidence data and Federal Reserve discussions. Markets speculate on further interest rate cuts, with Trump's policies adding layers of uncertainty. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments, especially concerning Israel and Lebanon, keep oil prices in focus due to potential disruption risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)