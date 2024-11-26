Supreme Court Urges Overhaul of Guidelines for Unruly Air Passengers

In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India has called on authorities to revamp the current guidelines on managing unruly air passengers. The court emphasizes the need for aligning these protocols with global norms to ensure improved passenger safety and handling of disruptive incidents.

This decision comes in the wake of a distressing incident where a man allegedly urinated on a woman during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. The aggrieved passenger, who continues to deal with emotional trauma, has advocated for mandatory standard operating procedures and a zero-tolerance approach towards disruptive behavior on flights.

The court has set a hearing in eight weeks, seeking a comprehensive response from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The plea urges clear guidelines on alcohol consumption aboard flights and better rights and recourse for affected passengers, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety in one of the world's busiest aviation sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)