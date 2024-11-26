Massive Drone Assault Strikes Ukraine Overnight: Power and Water Disruption in Ternopil

In an unprecedented nighttime assault, Russian forces carried out their largest drone attack on Ukraine, severely impacting the western region of Ternopil. Ukrainian officials confirmed significant damage to critical infrastructure and residential areas, particularly around Kyiv.

The attack involved a staggering 188 drones, marking an escalation of nightly offensives in conjunction with Russia's strategic advances in eastern Ukraine. While Ukrainian air defenses managed to neutralize 76 drones, many others went undetected, likely due to electronic warfare tactics.

Vital services in Ternopil, including power and water, were disrupted, prompting emergency measures and planned outages. As the conflict intensifies, Ukraine's regional infrastructure continues to bear the brunt.

