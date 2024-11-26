Left Menu

Massive Drone Assault Strikes Ukraine Overnight: Power and Water Disruption in Ternopil

Russian forces launched their largest drone attack on Ukraine, impacting Ternopil's power and water supplies and damaging buildings in Kyiv. The attack involved 188 drones, causing significant disruptions and power cuts across the western region. Ukraine's air force managed to shoot down 76 drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:14 IST
In an unprecedented nighttime assault, Russian forces carried out their largest drone attack on Ukraine, severely impacting the western region of Ternopil. Ukrainian officials confirmed significant damage to critical infrastructure and residential areas, particularly around Kyiv.

The attack involved a staggering 188 drones, marking an escalation of nightly offensives in conjunction with Russia's strategic advances in eastern Ukraine. While Ukrainian air defenses managed to neutralize 76 drones, many others went undetected, likely due to electronic warfare tactics.

Vital services in Ternopil, including power and water, were disrupted, prompting emergency measures and planned outages. As the conflict intensifies, Ukraine's regional infrastructure continues to bear the brunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

