Poland and France Stand Firm Against EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

Poland has joined France in opposing the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, casting doubt on the deal's future as Brazil aims for its conclusion by month's end. The agreement has faced backlash from European farmers fearing unfair competition from South American counterparts.

Brazil, holding the G20 presidency, is eager to finalize the deal, which has the backing of major economies like Germany. Supporters argue it would expand market access for exports, while critics highlight the potential challenges for EU farmers facing different regulatory standards.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized Poland's rejection of the deal ahead of a government meeting. In recent days, Polish farmers have protested, blocking roads, echoing demonstrations in France and Brussels. President Emmanuel Macron reiterated France's resistance, particularly due to agricultural concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)