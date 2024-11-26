Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Financial Blueprint for 2024-25: Key Highlights

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented a supplementary budget of Rs 12,156 crore for 2024-25, focusing on public welfare and development. Key allocations include funds for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Maoist threat mitigation, and CCTV installations. The budget reallocates resources for ongoing projects and new initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:20 IST
Odisha's Bold Financial Blueprint for 2024-25: Key Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, unveiled a supplementary budget totaling Rs 12,156 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The proposed budget aims to address public welfare and developmental activities by reallocating existing resources and securing funds from various sources, according to Majhi, who also serves as the finance minister.

Key initiatives include Rs 125 crore for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar and Rs 92 crore for the 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan'. Additional funds are allocated for ongoing projects, centrally sponsored schemes, and efforts to tackle Maoist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024