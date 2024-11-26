Odisha's Bold Financial Blueprint for 2024-25: Key Highlights

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, unveiled a supplementary budget totaling Rs 12,156 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The proposed budget aims to address public welfare and developmental activities by reallocating existing resources and securing funds from various sources, according to Majhi, who also serves as the finance minister.

Key initiatives include Rs 125 crore for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar and Rs 92 crore for the 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan'. Additional funds are allocated for ongoing projects, centrally sponsored schemes, and efforts to tackle Maoist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)