New Horizons: Transforming Coal Land for Public Use

The government is seeking public input on the draft amendments introduced in the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The proposed changes aim to use mined-out or decoaled land for public utilities, including the potential setup of nuclear plants, and to introduce provisions for leasing land to enhance its utilisation, sources revealed.

The Ministry of Coal has issued a call for public comments to be submitted as part of a consultation process on the proposed amendments. This initiative follows the Cabinet's earlier approval of a policy for land use under the Coal Bearing Areas Act, focusing on the development of non-minable land infrastructure for coal and energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)