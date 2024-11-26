New Horizons: Transforming Coal Land for Public Use
The government has released draft amendments for the Coal Bearing Areas Amendment Bill, 2024, seeking public feedback. Proposed changes include utilizing mined-out land for public utilities like nuclear plants and leasing lands for better use. This follows a Cabinet-approved policy for developing non-minable land.
- Country:
- India
The government is seeking public input on the draft amendments introduced in the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.
The proposed changes aim to use mined-out or decoaled land for public utilities, including the potential setup of nuclear plants, and to introduce provisions for leasing land to enhance its utilisation, sources revealed.
The Ministry of Coal has issued a call for public comments to be submitted as part of a consultation process on the proposed amendments. This initiative follows the Cabinet's earlier approval of a policy for land use under the Coal Bearing Areas Act, focusing on the development of non-minable land infrastructure for coal and energy sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win
Jos Buttler's Heroics Propel England to Victory Over West Indies in T20I Clash
Rita Ora's Tearful Tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Andhra Pradesh budget allots Rs 29,909 crore for school education for 2024-25.
Analyzing Money Market Operations: November 8, 2024