Market Jitters: Tariff Threats Shake Automakers, Investors Eye Fed Moves

U.S. stock markets are experiencing mixed movements as automakers Ford and General Motors see share declines following President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. Trump's tariff threats, possibly a negotiating tactic, come as investors await Federal Reserve minutes for policy direction.

Despite premarket declines in the Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq maintain upward trends. Analysts debate potential inflation and the Fed's ongoing monetary policy strategy. The market anticipates a central bank interest rate cut, as indicated by betting trends in the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Wells Fargo shares rise on reports of a possible asset cap lift, while Amgen faces a setback with its obesity drug results. Analysts are now focused on upcoming economic indicators, including consumer confidence data and personal consumption expenditure reports.

