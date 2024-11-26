Left Menu

Market Jitters: Tariff Threats Shake Automakers, Investors Eye Fed Moves

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq poised to gain despite tariff threats from President-elect Trump on key trading partners. Ford and GM shares dip while Wells Fargo edges up with potential asset cap lift. Analysts anticipate policy impacts on inflation and Fed's monetary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:34 IST
Market Jitters: Tariff Threats Shake Automakers, Investors Eye Fed Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock markets are experiencing mixed movements as automakers Ford and General Motors see share declines following President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. Trump's tariff threats, possibly a negotiating tactic, come as investors await Federal Reserve minutes for policy direction.

Despite premarket declines in the Dow, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq maintain upward trends. Analysts debate potential inflation and the Fed's ongoing monetary policy strategy. The market anticipates a central bank interest rate cut, as indicated by betting trends in the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Wells Fargo shares rise on reports of a possible asset cap lift, while Amgen faces a setback with its obesity drug results. Analysts are now focused on upcoming economic indicators, including consumer confidence data and personal consumption expenditure reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024