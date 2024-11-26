Left Menu

Boosting Organic Farming: Financial Aid for Sikkim

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured support and financial aid to promote organic and natural farming in Sikkim. He met with Sikkim's Agriculture Minister to discuss ongoing policies aimed at enhancing agricultural practices. This is part of a broader effort to address state-specific agricultural challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:36 IST
Boosting Organic Farming: Financial Aid for Sikkim
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has pledged significant financial support to advance organic and natural farming initiatives in Sikkim. During a pivotal meeting with Sikkim Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurang, Chouhan emphasized the central government's commitment to bolstering sustainable farming practices in the region.

An official statement highlighted the minister's assurance in providing comprehensive assistance, reflecting the government's ongoing dedication to agricultural sustainability. This initiative forms part of a larger series of consultations with state agriculture leaders, aimed at addressing and resolving sector-specific challenges promptly.

Chouhan's engagement with state officials underscores the central administration's proactive approach in fostering agricultural development and overcoming regional obstacles. The minister is actively seeking input to tailor strategies that meet the unique needs of each state, ensuring a holistic improvement in India's agricultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024