Boosting Organic Farming: Financial Aid for Sikkim

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has pledged significant financial support to advance organic and natural farming initiatives in Sikkim. During a pivotal meeting with Sikkim Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurang, Chouhan emphasized the central government's commitment to bolstering sustainable farming practices in the region.

An official statement highlighted the minister's assurance in providing comprehensive assistance, reflecting the government's ongoing dedication to agricultural sustainability. This initiative forms part of a larger series of consultations with state agriculture leaders, aimed at addressing and resolving sector-specific challenges promptly.

Chouhan's engagement with state officials underscores the central administration's proactive approach in fostering agricultural development and overcoming regional obstacles. The minister is actively seeking input to tailor strategies that meet the unique needs of each state, ensuring a holistic improvement in India's agricultural landscape.

