Boosting Organic Farming: Financial Aid for Sikkim
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured support and financial aid to promote organic and natural farming in Sikkim. He met with Sikkim's Agriculture Minister to discuss ongoing policies aimed at enhancing agricultural practices. This is part of a broader effort to address state-specific agricultural challenges.
- Country:
- India
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has pledged significant financial support to advance organic and natural farming initiatives in Sikkim. During a pivotal meeting with Sikkim Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurang, Chouhan emphasized the central government's commitment to bolstering sustainable farming practices in the region.
An official statement highlighted the minister's assurance in providing comprehensive assistance, reflecting the government's ongoing dedication to agricultural sustainability. This initiative forms part of a larger series of consultations with state agriculture leaders, aimed at addressing and resolving sector-specific challenges promptly.
Chouhan's engagement with state officials underscores the central administration's proactive approach in fostering agricultural development and overcoming regional obstacles. The minister is actively seeking input to tailor strategies that meet the unique needs of each state, ensuring a holistic improvement in India's agricultural landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Advocates for Natural Farming at Sabar Dairy Inauguration
Cabinet approves Rs 2,481 crore National Mission on Natural Farming: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
New National Mission to Propel Natural Farming Across India
Breaking Ground: National Mission on Natural Farming Launched
India Launches Bold Initiative for Natural Farming