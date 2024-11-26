Himachal Pradesh Showcases Unique Crafts at International Trade Fair

On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made an appearance at the Himachal Pradesh Pavilion, a focal point at the 43rd International Trade Fair held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Beginning on 14th November, the fair will run until 27th November.

The Chief Minister undertook a comprehensive tour of all 16 stalls organized by the HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, alongside various self-help groups, Him-Ira, and HPMC. These curated displays offered representatives and visitors a glimpse into local craftsmanship, featuring items like horticultural and agricultural products, Himachal honey, shawls, handmade crafts, and woollen goods.

Sukhu lauded the Industries Department's dedicated work in showcasing Himachal Pradesh's distinct offerings in the national capital. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan reported to the Chief Minister that the pavilion has drawn over two lakh visitors, with sales figures reaching Rs 40 lakh. Director of Industries, Yunus Khan, along with the Chief Minister's political advisor Sunil Sharma, Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty, and other senior state government officials were present to accompany and brief Sukhu during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)