Left Menu

India's S&T Clusters: Catalyzing Innovation and Collaboration

The second All S&T Clusters' Meet, chaired by Principal Scientific Adviser Prof Ajay K Sood, celebrated collaboration and innovation across India's eight Science and Technology clusters. Emphasizing interdisciplinarity and collaboration, the event spotlighted regional challenges through holistic S&T endeavors, showcasing initiatives and promoting industry linkages for societal advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:51 IST
India's S&T Clusters: Catalyzing Innovation and Collaboration
(2nd All S&T Clusters' Meet. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event highlighting the transformative potential of science and technology, the second All S&T Clusters' Meet, chaired by India's Principal Scientific Adviser Prof Ajay K Sood, took place in Bhubaneswar. The meeting's timing coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Principal Scientific Advisory Office, marking a milestone in India's scientific progress.

The S&T Cluster Initiative, launched in 2020, has given birth to eight dynamic clusters in India, including the Bhubaneswar City Knowledge and Innovation Cluster Foundation and the Bengaluru Science and Technology Cluster. These clusters unite academia, industry, government, and startups to tackle regional challenges through innovative S&T approaches. Key achievements and initiatives were shared, demonstrating the power of collaborative efforts.

Prof. Ajay K Sood, in his keynote address, emphasized the importance of interdisciplinarity and breaking silos to promote a collective problem-solving mindset. He underlined the cluster model's focus on achieving outcomes unattainable by traditional methods and encouraged inter-cluster collaborations to scale impactful projects. The meeting also recognized Phase 2.0 of the cluster initiative, stressing industry linkages and collaboration for societal advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024