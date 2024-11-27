Left Menu

Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India: ACKO's Digital-First Approach

ACKO, a technology-driven insurance company in India, offers bespoke health insurance plans. Their family health insurance provides comprehensive coverage with additional riders and a digital-first platform for convenience. Catering to the elderly, ACKO plans secure financial safety during medical emergencies, promising a claim settlement ratio of 96.29%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:45 IST
Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India: ACKO's Digital-First Approach
ACKO logo Image Credit: ANI
In India, the demand for health insurance is rapidly increasing, with only 650 million people covered out of 1.45 billion, highlighting the need for comprehensive financial planning. ACKO, a leading technology-driven insurer, is stepping up to meet this demand with tailored policies that cater to burgeoning healthcare costs and evolving family dynamics.

ACKO's innovative approach includes offering both individual and family health insurance plans, ensuring that even senior citizens, a previously underserved demographic, are well-covered. With the removal of age caps and lifetime renewability, senior citizens now find it easier to access vital health services without the burden of immediate, out-of-pocket expenses.

The insurer's digital-first platform simplifies the process, allowing users to select and customize plans with added riders for enhanced protection. ACKO's promise of cashless treatments and a 96.29% claim settlement ratio ensures policyholders' peace of mind, helping families prioritize health without financial strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

