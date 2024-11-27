Turkey Eliminates Customs Tax on Sunflower Seed Imports

In a recent decree, Turkey has announced the removal of an 8% customs tax on imports of oil sunflower seeds within a predetermined quota. This decree was published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette and indicates a significant change in the country's import policy.

The initial tariff, set in August, imposed an 8% customs tax on 1 million tons of oil sunflower seeds, or a 20% customs tax on 400,000 tons of crude sunflower oil. This tariff policy was scheduled to be valid from January 1, 2025, to April 30, 2025.

With this new declaration, the Turkish government aims to support the industry and ensure the availability of essential goods at reasonable prices during the harvesting season. The tariff on imports outside the quota has been reduced to 12% from 27%, except for the sunflower oil tariff, which remains unchanged at 20%.

