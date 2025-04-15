UN Experts Urge Italy to Revoke Controversial Security Decree Amid Rights Concerns

United Nations human rights experts have issued a strong appeal to the Italian Government, urging it to rescind a newly enacted security decree passed on April 4, 2025. The decree, adopted with unprecedented speed by the Council of Ministers, has sparked alarm among international legal observers and civil society for potentially violating key international human rights obligations.

The measure, originally a contentious security bill under discussion in the Italian Senate, was abruptly transformed into an emergency decree — a move that UN experts described as bypassing democratic norms and public transparency. “We are alarmed by how the government transformed the bill into an emergency decree that was swiftly approved by the Council of Ministers, bypassing Parliament and public scrutiny,” said the experts, who are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council.

The decree was proposed jointly by Italy’s Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, and Ministry of Defense. It introduces sweeping amendments to a range of legislative provisions, including the Italian Criminal Code. Among the changes are new definitions and broader powers related to anti-terrorism enforcement, restrictions on public assembly, and heightened surveillance capabilities.

UN experts previously warned the Italian Government in December 2024 (communication OL ITA 7.2024) that if the bill was passed without significant revisions, it would likely contravene Italy’s obligations under international human rights law. Their concerns focused on several areas, including the rights to privacy, freedom of movement, liberty and security of person, the right to a fair trial, and protection against arbitrary detention.

“The decree that has now come into force includes vague and overly broad provisions related to terrorism that could be arbitrarily enforced,” the experts stated. “Such measures pose a real risk of criminalizing legitimate expressions of dissent and could disproportionately affect already vulnerable populations.”

In particular, the experts underscored that the new legal framework could severely curtail freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. They noted that the decree contains ambiguous language that may be interpreted to criminalize public protests, especially those deemed to cause “public disturbance” or “national insecurity,” without clear legal standards. This, they warned, may result in arbitrary prosecutions and unduly harsh penalties against protestors and civil society actors.

“Provisions of the decree appear to limit the ability for individuals, including human rights defenders, to assemble peacefully for protests and demonstrations,” they said. “The vague phrasing could result in arbitrary prosecutions and harsh penalties with unduly severe consequences for people exercising their rights.”

The experts also cautioned that the decree could disproportionately target specific communities, such as migrants, refugees, and racial or ethnic minorities. These groups already face systemic discrimination in Italy, and the new measures may increase their vulnerability to profiling, surveillance, and arbitrary detention under the pretext of national security.

Amid growing public backlash, demonstrations have erupted across several Italian cities, with citizens expressing concern over the erosion of civil liberties. Protestors argue that the government’s use of emergency legal mechanisms to bypass legislative debate sets a dangerous precedent for governance in Italy.

“As people have taken to the streets to protest against the security bill, the Italian Government must respect and protect the right to peaceful assembly,” the UN experts emphasized. “Authorities should avoid undue restrictions, illegal dispersals, and the use of force against demonstrators.”

The UN experts called on the Italian Government to immediately reconsider the decree, engage in meaningful dialogue with civil society, and realign its domestic legislation with international legal standards. They reiterated the importance of transparent and inclusive law-making processes, particularly when dealing with legislation that has far-reaching implications for human rights.

So far, the Italian Government has not issued an official response to the latest call from the UN experts. However, legal and human rights groups across Europe are mobilizing to challenge the decree, with several signaling intentions to pursue appeals before Italian and European courts.

The experts’ identities were not disclosed in the UN statement, but such interventions typically involve UN Special Rapporteurs on freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, minority issues, and counter-terrorism and human rights.

