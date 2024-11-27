Left Menu

Loyalty Schemes in UK Supermarkets: Genuine Savings Unveiled

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority confirmed that supermarket loyalty schemes successfully offer genuine savings. After analyzing around 50,000 grocery products, they found minimal evidence of inflated prices. Britain's dominant supermarkets, such as Tesco and Sainsbury's, use these schemes to offer lower prices for regular consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:01 IST
Loyalty Schemes in UK Supermarkets: Genuine Savings Unveiled
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's competition regulator has revealed that supermarket loyalty programs indeed provide shoppers with real savings. These schemes, widely adopted across the nation, have been notably advantageous for top players like Tesco and Sainsbury's, attracting customers with notably lower member prices.

According to the Competition and Markets Authority's review, which commenced in January, about 50,000 promotional grocery items were scrutinized. The findings showed negligible occurrences of supermarkets falsely inflating their regular prices to make promotional deals appear more attractive.

George Lusty, the interim executive director of consumer protection at the CMA, stated, "We found that almost all the loyalty prices reviewed offered genuine savings against the usual price – a fact we hope reassures shoppers throughout the UK."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024