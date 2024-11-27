Loyalty Schemes in UK Supermarkets: Genuine Savings Unveiled

The UK's competition regulator has revealed that supermarket loyalty programs indeed provide shoppers with real savings. These schemes, widely adopted across the nation, have been notably advantageous for top players like Tesco and Sainsbury's, attracting customers with notably lower member prices.

According to the Competition and Markets Authority's review, which commenced in January, about 50,000 promotional grocery items were scrutinized. The findings showed negligible occurrences of supermarkets falsely inflating their regular prices to make promotional deals appear more attractive.

George Lusty, the interim executive director of consumer protection at the CMA, stated, "We found that almost all the loyalty prices reviewed offered genuine savings against the usual price – a fact we hope reassures shoppers throughout the UK."

