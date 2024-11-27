Left Menu

Rouble's Tumultuous Slide: Impacts and Insights

The Russian rouble has plummeted against the U.S. dollar and China's yuan since early August, sparking economic uncertainty. This depreciation is linked to market panic, sanctions, and monetary policy impacts. Despite upheaval, the weak rouble aids export revenues and state budget balancing amid inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a backdrop of economic upheaval, the Russian rouble has continued its descent against the U.S. dollar and China's yuan, dropping over 24% since early August. Economists, blindsided by the swift decline, had anticipated a slower trajectory towards reaching the 100-mark against the dollar within the next year.

Sustaining its weakest position since early 2022, the rouble suffered further blows as it depreciated to 106.40 against the dollar by 0800 GMT. The currency's descent has had a rippling effect on the stock market, fueling inflation and prompting investors to turn towards high-interest deposits in place of stocks.

This financial turbulence is compounded by fresh sanctions against Russia, complicating foreign trades, especially in oil and gas sectors. Speculations by analysts suggest intentional currency weakness to boost export-driven budget revenues, though concerns over inflation continue to loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

