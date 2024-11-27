Sundaram Home Finance Expands with Rs 30 Crore Loan Initiative

Sundaram Home Finance, a subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, is gearing up to distribute loans worth Rs 30 crore across Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur regions in the coming year, targeting the burgeoning business sector.

As part of their growth strategy, the company has inaugurated a new branch in Tiruchirappalli and is planning to open another in Thanjavur by November 28. This expansion will also include six new branches in Tiruchirappalli.

The company's Managing Director, D Lakshminarayanan, noted the potential for affordable housing and small business loans in Trichy due to its economic boom and infrastructure growth, highlighting the significance of this market for Sundaram Home Finance's operations.

