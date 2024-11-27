Court Clash: NIA Seeks Authority Over MP Rashid's Case Amidst Terror Funding Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has orally informed the Patiala House Court of its decision to request the Delhi High Court to delegate the authority of the MP/MLA court to the NIA Special Court. This request aims to empower the agency to hear the case involving MP Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rashid, one of the accused in a significant terror funding investigation.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the NIA, stated that a response from the High Court is expected within ten days. The court has scheduled the matter for discussion on December 6. The case revolves around the powers granted to the NIA under the NIA Act, allowing it to handle matters registered under UAPA.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, representing MP Rashid, sought interim bail for his client, who recently surrendered at Tihar Jail. The case, which involves several high-profile figures, including Hafiz Saeed and Yasin Malik, alleges a collaboration with Pakistan's ISI to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)