Left Menu

Court Clash: NIA Seeks Authority Over MP Rashid's Case Amidst Terror Funding Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is appealing to the Delhi High Court to designate the jurisdiction of the MP/MLA court to the NIA Special Court. This move arises from the agency's ongoing investigation into a terror funding case involving MP Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rashid, who seeks interim bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:20 IST
Court Clash: NIA Seeks Authority Over MP Rashid's Case Amidst Terror Funding Probe
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has orally informed the Patiala House Court of its decision to request the Delhi High Court to delegate the authority of the MP/MLA court to the NIA Special Court. This request aims to empower the agency to hear the case involving MP Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rashid, one of the accused in a significant terror funding investigation.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the NIA, stated that a response from the High Court is expected within ten days. The court has scheduled the matter for discussion on December 6. The case revolves around the powers granted to the NIA under the NIA Act, allowing it to handle matters registered under UAPA.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, representing MP Rashid, sought interim bail for his client, who recently surrendered at Tihar Jail. The case, which involves several high-profile figures, including Hafiz Saeed and Yasin Malik, alleges a collaboration with Pakistan's ISI to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024