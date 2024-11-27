West Bengal's Power Surge: Rs 2,450 Crore Investment in Thermal Plant Modernisation

The West Bengal government has embarked on a major infrastructural overhaul of its energy sector, committing Rs 2,450 crore for the modernisation of three key thermal power plants.

Authorities revealed that the Sagardighi plant enjoys the lion's share with an investment of Rs 1,610 crore, while the Bandel and Kolaghat plants will receive Rs 650 crore and Rs 190 crore, respectively. Plans also include new generating units at Bakreswar and Santaldi.

A tender process is in motion for super-critical units totalling 1,600 MW at Sagardighi, and a 660 MW unit each at Bakreswar and Santaldi. An additional solar power initiative in Purulia is part of the state's broader energy diversification strategy, placing West Bengal 17th in the national power tariff rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)