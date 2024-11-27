Left Menu

Adani Group Stocks Soar Amid Controversy

Shares of Adani Group firms surged on Wednesday, recovering from previous losses. Key stocks like Adani Total Gas and Adani Power soared nearly 20%. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani and associates face charges of securities and wire fraud, but not under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The allegations involve solar power contracts linked to AGEL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:00 IST
Adani Group Stocks Soar Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, shares of Adani Group companies experienced a notable surge, reversing prior day losses. Adani Total Gas and Adani Power stocks both soared close to 20%, indicating a strong market recovery. Other significant gainers were Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions, both seeing double-digit growth on the BSE.

The stock rally increased the cumulative market value of Adani Group firms by an impressive Rs 1,24,693.19 crore. Stocks like Adani Power and Adani Total Gas hit their upper circuit limits, reflecting enthusiastic investor sentiment. The broader market also saw gains, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices climbing steadily.

Amid this financial upswing, Adani Group is embroiled in legal challenges in the US. While Gautam Adani and key executives are not charged under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, they face serious allegations of securities and wire fraud. These charges emanate from alleged bribe payments related to AGEL's solar power projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024