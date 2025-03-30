Influencer Andrew Tate Faces New Lawsuit Amidst Growing Legal Troubles

Andrew Tate, a prominent social media influencer notorious for his misogynistic online presence, is embroiled in a new legal battle. His ex-girlfriend has accused him of sexual assault and battery, intensifying Tate's ongoing legal challenges.

Already facing serious charges in Romania involving human trafficking and participation in a criminal gang, Tate, alongside his brother Tristan, denies all allegations. The lawsuit filed by Brianna Stern in Los Angeles provides detailed accounts of abuse, suggesting a pattern consistent with Tate's controversial public persona.

Tate's attorney, Joseph McBride, insists on his client's innocence, describing the lawsuit as a financially motivated attack aimed at capitalizing on Tate's notorious reputation. Stern's bold public allegations reflect her determination to seek justice despite potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)