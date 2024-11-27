IKEA Faces Pricing Challenges Amid Trump's Tariff Plans

IKEA is bracing for potential price hikes following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, which threaten to disrupt the furniture giant's global supply chain.

With Trump targeting major trade partners, IKEA CFO Juvencio Maeztu expressed concern about challenges in maintaining affordability, as 30% of IKEA's products are sourced from Asia, particularly China, and 70% from Europe.

The U.S., IKEA's second-largest market, accounts for a significant portion of sales. Maeztu highlights ongoing efforts to engage with governments to minimize the tariffs' impact while remaining cautious about future policy developments.

