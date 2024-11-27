Left Menu

IKEA Faces Pricing Challenges Amid Trump's Tariff Plans

IKEA anticipates increased difficulty in maintaining low prices due to proposed tariffs by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The tariffs on imports from major trading partners may affect IKEA's supply chain, which largely sources from Asia and Europe. The CFO emphasizes working with governments to mitigate impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:33 IST
IKEA Faces Pricing Challenges Amid Trump's Tariff Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

IKEA is bracing for potential price hikes following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, which threaten to disrupt the furniture giant's global supply chain.

With Trump targeting major trade partners, IKEA CFO Juvencio Maeztu expressed concern about challenges in maintaining affordability, as 30% of IKEA's products are sourced from Asia, particularly China, and 70% from Europe.

The U.S., IKEA's second-largest market, accounts for a significant portion of sales. Maeztu highlights ongoing efforts to engage with governments to minimize the tariffs' impact while remaining cautious about future policy developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024