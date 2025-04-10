Left Menu

Taiwan Eyes U.S. Market Amid Trump's Tariff Pause

Taiwan aims to leverage the U.S. market following a 90-day tariff pause announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung expressed hopes for enhanced economic cooperation, while President Lai Ching-te considered a zero-tariff regime to further strengthen ties. Stock markets reacted positively to the news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 10-04-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 07:41 IST
Taiwan Eyes U.S. Market Amid Trump's Tariff Pause
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on most tariffs, offering an opportunity for enhanced dialogue. Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said on Thursday that the island plans to capitalize on the 'huge' U.S. market to achieve balanced trade.

In a surprising development, President Trump decided to temporarily reduce the heavy duties he recently imposed on multiple countries, boosting global stock markets. Taiwan, which faced a 32% tariff, saw its stock market stabilize, excluding its significant semiconductor sector.

President Lai Ching-te pledged to pursue a zero-tariff arrangement with the U.S., committing to non-retaliation. Despite the gains, Taiwan's central bank governor Yang Chin-long cautioned about the lingering uncertainties surrounding Trump's tariff strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025