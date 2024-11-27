Left Menu

Russian Ministry Condemns Western Nuclear Plans for Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry has labeled as 'insane' any suggestion by Western circles to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons. Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokeswoman, stressed the importance of preventing this scenario, which she described as 'suicidal' and a potential catalyst for global catastrophe.

Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:32 IST
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday sharply criticized proposals from certain Western circles to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons, calling the idea 'insane.'

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that responsible governments must work to prevent what she termed a 'suicidal' scenario from unfolding.

She warned that reckless actions by Ukraine and its Western supporters could push the world towards the brink of catastrophe.

