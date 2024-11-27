Russian Ministry Condemns Western Nuclear Plans for Ukraine
The Russian Foreign Ministry has labeled as 'insane' any suggestion by Western circles to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons. Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokeswoman, stressed the importance of preventing this scenario, which she described as 'suicidal' and a potential catalyst for global catastrophe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:32 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday sharply criticized proposals from certain Western circles to supply Ukraine with nuclear weapons, calling the idea 'insane.'
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that responsible governments must work to prevent what she termed a 'suicidal' scenario from unfolding.
She warned that reckless actions by Ukraine and its Western supporters could push the world towards the brink of catastrophe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COMAC Rebrands ARJ21 as C909, Aims to Rival Western Planemakers
ED raids multiple locations in poll-bound Jharkhand apart from West Bengal in illegal Bangladeshi infiltration case: Officials.
Crackdown on Illegal Infiltration: ED Raids Across Jharkhand & West Bengal
West Bengal Governor Seeks Report on Alleged Police Conspiracy
Illegal Bangladeshi infiltration: ED arrests 3 persons from West Bengal under anti-money laundering law: Officials.