Market Movements Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns

Global markets stalled as concerns over U.S. tariffs loomed with Donald Trump's return to the White House. Safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen rose while stocks and the dollar dipped. New appointments in U.S. trade positions and inflation trends affected market sentiment ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:41 IST
Global markets experienced a pause in momentum on Wednesday, with the dollar slipping as traders expressed concern over potential U.S. tariff impacts amid Donald Trump's White House return. Investors, cautious ahead of Thanksgiving, secured profits, while the yen reached a five-week high against the dollar, impacted by lower Treasury yields.

Trading was notably thin with the approach of the U.S. holiday, causing the S&P 500 futures to hint at a modestly lower start. Meanwhile, the STOXX 600 in Europe showed a 0.4% decline. Trump's tariff threats on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China raised tensions, prompting outlook concerns across Asian markets.

The appointment of Jamieson Greer as U.S. trade representative and optimism surrounding Scott Bessent's nomination as Treasury secretary provided a market counterbalance. Analysts described Trump's mixed signals as challenging yet potentially beneficial for U.S. business, while inflation data and Fed actions remain focal points for investors.

