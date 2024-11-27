Market Movements Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns

Global markets experienced a pause in momentum on Wednesday, with the dollar slipping as traders expressed concern over potential U.S. tariff impacts amid Donald Trump's White House return. Investors, cautious ahead of Thanksgiving, secured profits, while the yen reached a five-week high against the dollar, impacted by lower Treasury yields.

Trading was notably thin with the approach of the U.S. holiday, causing the S&P 500 futures to hint at a modestly lower start. Meanwhile, the STOXX 600 in Europe showed a 0.4% decline. Trump's tariff threats on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China raised tensions, prompting outlook concerns across Asian markets.

The appointment of Jamieson Greer as U.S. trade representative and optimism surrounding Scott Bessent's nomination as Treasury secretary provided a market counterbalance. Analysts described Trump's mixed signals as challenging yet potentially beneficial for U.S. business, while inflation data and Fed actions remain focal points for investors.

