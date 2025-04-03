Trump's Tariff Tidal Wave: Stocks Stumble Amid Global Trade Tensions

In a dramatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump's newly announced tariffs have thrown the global stock markets into disarray. This sweeping policy shift has affected key industries, including retail and technology, leading to a sharp downturn in U.S. stocks, previously buoyed by business-friendly policies.

Notable U.S. retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, and Target faced steep declines in pre-market trading, while Apple shares dropped significantly, reflecting concerns over the impact on their supply chains heavily reliant on Asian countries like China.

Major players in the auto and tech sectors, including General Motors and Tesla, also saw declines, while analysts emphasized the broader implications for global supply chains and corporate profit margins amid rising tensions and potential retaliatory measures from affected countries.

