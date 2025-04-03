Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tidal Wave: Stocks Stumble Amid Global Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs have sparked global market unrest, impacting industries from retail to technology. Major firms like Apple and retailers such as Walmart see stock slumps, while analysts warn of stressed profit margins due to disrupted supply chains and potential global economic slowdown.

Updated: 03-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:31 IST
In a dramatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump's newly announced tariffs have thrown the global stock markets into disarray. This sweeping policy shift has affected key industries, including retail and technology, leading to a sharp downturn in U.S. stocks, previously buoyed by business-friendly policies.

Notable U.S. retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, and Target faced steep declines in pre-market trading, while Apple shares dropped significantly, reflecting concerns over the impact on their supply chains heavily reliant on Asian countries like China.

Major players in the auto and tech sectors, including General Motors and Tesla, also saw declines, while analysts emphasized the broader implications for global supply chains and corporate profit margins amid rising tensions and potential retaliatory measures from affected countries.

