Redefining Northeast India: Shifting Perceptions in Tourism

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed the state's proactive measures to alter international perceptions of the Northeast, aiming to push tourism growth in the region. Despite some ethnic unrest in Manipur, he assured that tourism elsewhere in the Northeast remains unaffected.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat supported the CM's stance, calling for media to address misleading narratives associated with the region. Shekhawat highlighted the potential of Northeast India as a tourism hub, given the implementation of visa relaxations and infrastructure improvements.

Sarma outlined initiatives to involve foreign embassies in reshaping the image of Northeast India, with hopes of increased foreign tourist inflow. While acknowledging infrastructure challenges, he emphasized ongoing developments and newfound political stability as key factors drawing visitors to the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)