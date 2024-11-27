Left Menu

OPEC+ Deliberates Production Strategy Amid Global Market Shifts

Top OPEC+ ministers are discussing a potential further delay to an oil output hike planned for January. This comes amid concerns over weak demand and increased output outside the group. OPEC+ had previously agreed to production cuts to support the market, affecting global oil supply dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:40 IST
OPEC+ Deliberates Production Strategy Amid Global Market Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+ ministers are engaged in crucial discussions ahead of their weekend meeting to determine oil output policy amid fluctuating global market conditions. Sources indicate that members are considering delaying an anticipated output increase originally scheduled for January.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman recently held discussions with Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The talks emphasized the importance of adhering to voluntary production cuts agreed by OPEC+ members, highlighting the collective efforts of the organization to stabilize oil prices amid a slowing demand.

With OPEC+ producing nearly half of the world's oil, the group's decision will significantly impact the global market. Analysts predict the output hike might be pushed to the end of the first quarter, essential as OPEC+ manages its output strategy against a backdrop of increasing external oil supply and diminished demand, particularly from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024