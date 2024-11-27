Saluting Excellence: Mechanised Infantry Battalions Receive President's Colours

In a solemn ceremony at the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School in Ahilyanagar, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi presented the coveted President's Colours to four battalions of the Mechanised Infantry. The accolade, one of the highest military honors, lauds their exemplary service to the nation.

The event drew a substantial gathering of veterans, military and civil dignitaries, underscoring the historic significance of the occasion. General Dwivedi praised the four Mechanised Infantry battalions, particularly the youngest units, for their exceptional standards during the Colour Presentation Parade.

In his address, he commended the battalions' valor and operational efficiency in key operations and UN peacekeeping missions while acknowledging the ongoing modernization efforts focused on advanced systems to enhance their capabilities for future conflicts.

