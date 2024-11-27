Left Menu

Cyclonic Threat Looms Over Tamil Nadu: Farmers Face Severe Crop Loss

Intermittent rains and an approaching cyclonic storm are causing widespread damage to paddy crops in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta. Farmers and political leaders call for government action as crops and salt pans are submerged. Relief measures are underway in affected areas with heavy rainfall predicted.

Updated: 27-11-2024 21:59 IST
Cyclonic Threat Looms Over Tamil Nadu: Farmers Face Severe Crop Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta, creating havoc among farmers as extensive crop damage is reported. The India Meteorological Department predicts a cyclonic storm, complicating relief efforts.

With 2,000 acres of paddy submerged and salt pans deluged, agriculture stands devastated. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged government intervention to provide relief to the affected farmers.

In anticipation of the adverse weather, local officials, backed by the National Disaster Response Force, face a pressing need to address rain-induced issues, including infrastructure damage, as heavy rains persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

