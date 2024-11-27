Cyclonic Threat Looms Over Tamil Nadu: Farmers Face Severe Crop Loss

Rains continue to batter Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta, creating havoc among farmers as extensive crop damage is reported. The India Meteorological Department predicts a cyclonic storm, complicating relief efforts.

With 2,000 acres of paddy submerged and salt pans deluged, agriculture stands devastated. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged government intervention to provide relief to the affected farmers.

In anticipation of the adverse weather, local officials, backed by the National Disaster Response Force, face a pressing need to address rain-induced issues, including infrastructure damage, as heavy rains persist.

