Delhi Waqf Board Case: Kausar Siddiqui Granted Bail Amidst Trial Delays

Kausar Imam Siddiqui receives bail from Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. This comes amidst prolonged custody and trial delays, paralleling other accused who have obtained bail. Siddiqui, alleged to be a middleman, was not directly involved in the property transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday granted regular bail to Kausar Imam Siddiqui, implicated in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case concerning property dealings totaling Rs 36 crores in Okhla. Notably, the court had previously rejected a supplementary charge sheet against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Kausar Siddiqui's release was predicated on his prolonged custody since November 2023 and in alignment with the bail granted to other co-accused by the High Court. Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh, acknowledging these factors, permitted Siddiqui's bail upon submission of a personal bond worth Rs one lakh and a surety of equivalent value.

The court highlighted the slim chance of the trial concluding soon, compounded by the need for the Enforcement Directorate to secure a sanction following the declined cognizance against Amanatullah Khan. This ruling referenced the Supreme Court's stance on prolonged incarceration in the Manish Sisodia vs Directorate of Enforcement case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

