Left Menu

Cyber Frauds and the Ship Captain's Tale: The Invisible Heist

A retired ship captain from Mumbai lost Rs 11.16 crore to a cyber fraud scheme promising high returns on stock investments. The victim was lured into a scam, initially seeing profits before being hit with a false tax charge. Police have arrested Kaif Ibrahim Mansuri in connection with the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:45 IST
Cyber Frauds and the Ship Captain's Tale: The Invisible Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired 75-year-old ship captain from Mumbai has been conned out of Rs 11.16 crore in a cyber scam that promised high returns from stock market investments, police revealed on Wednesday.

Authorities have apprehended Kaif Ibrahim Mansuri, a repeat offender, who was found with 33 debit cards and 12 chequebooks, all linked to various banks, as part of the investigation.

The victim, drawn by the promise of significant profits, initially experienced gains in his portfolio but was asked for a 20% service tax upon attempting to withdraw his funds, a demand that revealed the scam. An investigation unveiled that multiple bank accounts were used to extract funds, with a woman withdrawing Rs 6 lakh allegedly on Mansuri's orders. Police continue to probe further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024