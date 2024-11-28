Bank of Mexico Raises Economic Forecasts
The Bank of Mexico has revised its economic growth forecasts upward for 2024, with GDP now expected to grow by 1.8%, compared to the previous forecast of 1.5%. The 2025 growth forecast remains steady at 1.2%, as stated in their quarterly report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 00:17 IST
While the 2024 forecast has improved, the central bank decided to keep its economic growth projection for 2025 unchanged at 1.2%. This reflects a more cautious outlook for the longer term.
The adjustments in the forecast are indicative of slight improvements in economic conditions, suggesting that the Bank of Mexico anticipates moderate but steady growth in the near future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
