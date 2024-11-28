Bank of Mexico Raises Economic Forecasts

The Bank of Mexico announced an upward revision of its economic growth forecast for the coming year. According to its latest quarterly report, the central bank now predicts GDP growth of 1.8% for 2024, an increase from the earlier estimate of 1.5%.

While the 2024 forecast has improved, the central bank decided to keep its economic growth projection for 2025 unchanged at 1.2%. This reflects a more cautious outlook for the longer term.

The adjustments in the forecast are indicative of slight improvements in economic conditions, suggesting that the Bank of Mexico anticipates moderate but steady growth in the near future.

