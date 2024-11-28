Ajmer Dargah Dispute: Court Issues Notices to ASI and Government

An Ajmer court has initiated legal proceedings against the Dargah Committee, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Ministry of Minority Affairs. This move responds to a petition suggesting the presence of a Shiva temple at the revered Ajmer Dargah, as confirmed by Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council.

Chishty expressed concern over escalating claims of mosques and dargahs across the country, pointing to a surge in discord that undermines societal progress. "Every second day, groups are asserting ownership over religious sites, which is detrimental to our nation's harmony," he stated, emphasizing the need to move beyond divisive temple and mosque debates.

He called for governmental intervention, advocating for legislation and guidelines to prevent baseless claims on religious entities. Highlighting Ajmer's 850-year history, Chishty urged the Indian government to promulgate laws that safeguard the dignity of religious landmarks, referencing RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks on the issue.

Recently, a survey intended to explore the Shahi Jama Masjid's origins in Uttar Pradesh incited violence, leading to fatalities and injuries. Stone-pelting disrupted the ASI's examination of the mosque's historical claims, indicating a broader pattern of conflict surrounding alleged temple sites.

