Preserving Deopahar: Assam CM's Initiative to Safeguard Ancient Heritage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the ancient archaeological site of Deopahar in Numaligarh, Golaghat district, on Wednesday. During his visit, Sarma directed the Golaghat District Commissioner to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to ensure the site's preservation and enhancement. The site, believed to date back to the 10th and 11th centuries AD, features remnants of a stone temple.

The Chief Minister emphasized the site's significance, describing it as a testament to the ancient Sanatan civilization, showcasing intricate carvings of Mahadev's Shivalinga and narratives from the Ramayana. Sarma expressed the state government's commitment to preserving its spiritual and artistic value.

Accompanied by officials including Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Sarma explored the mythologically themed stone sculptures that underline the region's rich architectural heritage. The Chief Minister reiterated plans for site's development, against the backdrop of its stunning natural surroundings, which continue to lure both history enthusiasts and nature lovers.

