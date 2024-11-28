Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Challenges PM Vishwakarma Scheme; Calls for Inclusive Reforms

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Union Minister for modifications to the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, emphasizing the need for a non-discriminatory and inclusive approach. The state aims to implement a revised plan prioritizing social justice for artisans without caste-based distinctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:39 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken a significant stance against the current form of the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Scheme, communicating his concerns through a letter to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. The letter spells out Tamil Nadu's resolve to halt the scheme's implementation within the state, unless modifications are made.

Stalin's correspondence to the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises outlined the state's intentions to devise a more inclusive program for artisans, which would embrace social justice and eliminate caste-based discrimination. He stressed Tamil Nadu's commitment to establishing a scheme that provides equal opportunities to all artisans, independent of their family occupation or caste.

In light of the criticisms regarding the existing scheme's potential to perpetuate caste-based vocations, Tamil Nadu has formed a committee to review the program. The committee has suggested changes like removing the obligatory family-based trade requirement for applicants and altering age criteria. The state is poised to offer comprehensive support, training, and resources to artisans, concurrently ensuring fair verification processes in rural areas through designated officials.

