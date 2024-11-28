Left Menu

Markets Waver Amid Inflation Uncertainty and Geopolitical Concerns

Asian shares declined and the dollar firmed as investors assessed challenges in slowing inflation while geopolitical tensions remained elevated. U.S. consumer spending rose, but inflation control stalled, potentially affecting future interest rate cuts. European and Asian markets showed mixed reactions amid economic and political uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:11 IST
Markets Waver Amid Inflation Uncertainty and Geopolitical Concerns
Omaxe Shares Image Credit:

Asian shares fell Thursday alongside a slight increase in the dollar as investors digested U.S. economic data showing stalled progress in curbing inflation. Despite the resilient U.S. economy, geopolitical tensions contributed to a cautious sentiment, with thin trading expected during the Thanksgiving holiday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped by 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.48%. Investor sentiment was uneasy due to potential tariff conflicts under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and reports of explosions in Ukrainian cities. Despite this, futures indicated European markets were set to open higher.

U.S. consumer spending slightly exceeded expectations in October, yet inflation control remains challenging. This development, alongside potential tariff hikes, might limit future interest rate cuts. Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee revealed divided opinions on the necessity of more rate reductions, although another cut is still anticipated for December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024