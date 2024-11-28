Delhi's First Transgender Councillor Secures Anticipatory Bail Amid Caste Certificate Controversy

The Delhi High Court has accorded anticipatory bail to Bobi, Delhi's pioneering transgender MCD Councillor, who faces accusations of securing a caste certificate using falsified documents. Bobi's previous attempt to gain anticipatory bail was rebuffed by the trial court.

During the hearing, Justice Amit Mahajan evaluated the arguments presented by Bobi's counsel, Praveen Kumar Duhan, and representatives from the Delhi police. Highlighting Bobi's consistent participation in the investigation, the bench sanctioned her release upon provision of a personal bond valued at Rs 25,000 in anticipation of her arrest.

The FIR registered against Bobi, centered on allegations of procuring a Scheduled Caste certificate through fraudulent means, is slated for a hearing in February 2025. This investigation commenced following a directive from the Rohini Court, instigated by a complaint from a rival Congress candidate after Bobi's election victory in the Sultanpuri ward as an SC candidate.

Earlier, the Rohini Court had dismissed Bobi's anticipatory bail application, citing the necessity of custodial interrogation and hinting at a potential conspiracy in the certificate issuance process.

Accusations allege the use of a counterfeit certificate to contest the 2022 MCD elections on a reserved seat for SC women in the Sultanpuri ward. Concerns were raised over unclear and unreadable documents submitted alongside the application, suggesting possible collusion among officials in Gautambudh Nagar, UP, during the certificate's issuance.

Following the trial court's decision, Bobi Kinner filed for anticipatory bail, after failing to secure relief initially. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)