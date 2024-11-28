Delhi Prepares for Record Winter Power Demand with Green Energy Strategy

As Delhi's power requirements surge, the city's winter months are anticipated to mirror the record-breaking trends observed during the summer. Delhi achieved an unprecedented peak power demand of 8656 MW in summer 2024, as confirmed by a BSES press release.

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) forecasts that peak winter power demand could surpass 6300 MW, setting new seasonal records. Last winter, the peak reached 5816 MW, the highest recorded in the capital. For the BRPL and BYPL areas, winter peaks previously hit 2529 MW and 1210 MW, projected to exceed 2600 MW and 1240 MW, respectively, this winter. BSES discoms are enhancing strategic power planning and robust network maintenance to ensure uninterrupted supply to over 2 crore residents across South, West, East, and Central Delhi.

To maintain a sustainable power supply, BSES has secured over 2000 MW of renewable energy, targeting 53% of the peak winter demand with green sources like solar, wind, and hydropower. BSES is prepared to manage unexpected spikes through mechanisms like "banking" and "power exchange," backed by advanced load forecasting for precise demand prediction.

BSES discoms plan to bank surplus power with states needing extra energy this winter, a reciprocal arrangement for the high-demand summer months. BRPL and BYPL are set to bank up to 210 MW and 575 MW, respectively, supporting states such as Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala. Accurate forecasting is crucial for reliable power delivery, involving day-ahead, intra-day, and medium-term predictions using advanced AI and machine learning tools.

IMD-POSCO's domain expertise bolsters these sophisticated forecasting models, optimizing power supply and cost-efficiency. BSES actively engages with the real-time market to balance renewable energy power, ensuring grid stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)