Earthquake Alert in North Island Withdrawn

An earthquake alert previously issued for North Island, New Zealand, has been withdrawn. Initially published on November 28, 2024, the alert is now deemed outdated and no longer valid. Further details regarding the incident can be accessed in the original news story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The alert regarding a potential earthquake in North Island, New Zealand, originally released on November 28, 2024, has been formally withdrawn. Authorities confirmed that the information has become outdated.

The initial report, which garnered significant attention, is no longer considered relevant by officials.

Readers seeking more details on the initial alert and response can refer to the original publication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

