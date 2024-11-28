Naftogaz Resilient Amid Russian Missile Attack

In a recent development, Ukraine's state oil and gas giant, Naftogaz, has reported that its facilities were targeted in a missile strike by Russian forces on Wednesday morning.

Despite the attack, the company has assured that its operations will remain unaffected, thanks to the diligent efforts of its employees and contracted services.

Naftogaz communicated through the Telegram messenger, updating stakeholders on the effective management of the resulting damage.

