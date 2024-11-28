Left Menu

Naftogaz Resilient Amid Russian Missile Attack

Ukraine's state oil and gas company, Naftogaz, confirmed a morning missile strike by Russian forces on its facilities. Despite the attack, the company's operations remain unaffected, with staff and contracted services managing the aftermath of the damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:30 IST
Naftogaz Resilient Amid Russian Missile Attack
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a recent development, Ukraine's state oil and gas giant, Naftogaz, has reported that its facilities were targeted in a missile strike by Russian forces on Wednesday morning.

Despite the attack, the company has assured that its operations will remain unaffected, thanks to the diligent efforts of its employees and contracted services.

Naftogaz communicated through the Telegram messenger, updating stakeholders on the effective management of the resulting damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024