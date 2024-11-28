Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: CAQM Enforces Stricter Measures

Amid escalating pollution levels in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has intensified its oversight of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) implementation. In a recent meeting, the CAQM addressed crucial issues, emphasizing revised guidelines for schools and institutions.

The CAQM's 19th meeting for the National Capital Region, held on November 27, zeroed in on reviewing GRAP compliance by various agencies. Topics discussed included directives since the last July meeting, new environmental compensation for stubble burning, and enforcement status in industries and construction projects. All involved parties pledged to intensify pollution control measures, according to a statement released post-meeting.

The government has instructed the use of truck-mounted water sprinklers to combat pollution. Moreover, following a Supreme Court order, checkpoints are being established at all 113 entry points to the capital to scrutinize truck inflow. Concerns were raised over insufficient adherence to GRAP Stage IV measures.

