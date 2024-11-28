Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy Surges on Second Day of Trading

NTPC Green Energy Ltd saw its shares rise nearly 5% on the second day of trading, closing at Rs 127.75 on the BSE. The company, a renewable energy unit of NTPC, ended with a premium of 13% over its issue price. The IPO garnered strong interest with 2.4 times subscription.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On its second day of trading, shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy subsidiary of NTPC, recorded a significant rise of almost 5%.

The stock concluded the trading session at Rs 127.75 on the BSE, peaking earlier at Rs 132.25.

Meanwhile, NTPC Green Energy posted a 13% premium on its issue price, following a strong IPO subscription rate of 2.4 times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

