Revolutionizing Microfinance Training: Sa-Dhan and IIBF's New Certification Course
Sa-Dhan and IIBF collaborate to launch a certification course aimed at training new employees in the microfinance sector, addressing issues of staff attrition and lack of quality training. This initiative targets workforce shortages and aims to enhance asset quality and operational stability in microfinance institutions.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster the microfinance sector, Sa-Dhan, a Self-Regulatory Organization recognized by the RBI, and the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) have partnered to introduce a new certification course. This initiative is designed to train new employees and attract aspirants to the microfinance industry, addressing critical staffing challenges.
The microfinance sector currently faces significant issues with high attrition rates and inadequate training, leading to disruptions in service and asset quality. A recent study highlighted these challenges, prompting Sa-Dhan and IIBF to develop a course focused on equipping employees with essential skills.
The online course, accessible to those who have completed the 12th grade, includes quarterly exams and certification for qualified candidates. This effort aims to fill the manpower gap in microfinance institutions and is crucial for the sector's sustained growth and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
