Censor Certification Dilemma: 'Jana Nayagan' Awaits Release Approval

'Jana Nayagan,' a film directed by H Vinoth and starring Vijay, is facing delays in its release due to pending censor certification. The Madras High Court is hearing a plea to expedite the process. Despite modifications suggested by the Censor Board, a certificate hasn't been issued yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:28 IST
  • India

The release of 'Jana Nayagan', a much-anticipated film directed by H Vinoth and starring leading actor Vijay, has hit a roadblock as it awaits clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). With a planned release date of January 9, coinciding with the Pongal festival, the film's producers face delays due to an unresolved censor certification.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court deliberated over a plea from the film's production team seeking prompt issuance of a censor certificate. Justice P T Asha demanded the CBFC provide details of a complaint suggesting the film 'hurts religious sentiments.' Previously, the film was referred for review despite an initial recommendation for a U/A certificate.

The film production company has invested a substantial Rs 500 crore in the project, but the lack of a censor certificate threatens its release. The High Court has adjourned the hearing to January 7, urging the CBFC to submit the complaint. Meanwhile, the Censor Board argues it cannot be pressured into issuing the certificate within a specified period.

