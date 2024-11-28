Left Menu

Reviving Power: MP's 4100 MW Coal Plant Boost

The Union government approved coal allocation for Madhya Pradesh's thermal power plants with a 4100 MW capacity. This move, the first in five years, enables investments worth Rs 25,000 crore and significant job creation. The allocation aims to make the state self-reliant in energy and meet power demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:52 IST
The Union government has greenlit coal allocation to Madhya Pradesh, paving the way for the establishment of thermal power plants with a combined capacity of 4100 megawatts. This approval marks a significant step after a five-year hiatus in new allocations, addressing the rising energy demands of the state, an official source confirmed.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's decision. He has instructed the state's energy department to expedite the tender process for these power projects. Meanwhile, MP Energy Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi highlighted that these developments will attract Rs 25,000 crore in investments and create substantial employment opportunities.

The coal allocation stands as a crucial measure for Madhya Pradesh to bolster its energy independence, providing cost-effective and quality power to its population, including households, industries, and the agricultural sector. As of now, the state's thermal energy capacity stands at 4570 MW, according to government data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

