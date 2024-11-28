Left Menu

Indian Army's Eklavya: Revolutionizing Military Education for a Tech-Savvy Future

General Upendra Dwivedi launched 'Eklavya', an online learning platform for the Indian Army, aligning with its 'Decade of Transformation' and 'Year of Technology Absorption'. Developed by BISAG-N at zero cost, Eklavya offers scalable architecture for diverse courses, promoting continuous professional education and domain specialization among officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:56 IST
Indian Army launched 'Eklavya' online digital platform for officers' training (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move signaling the Indian Army's commitment to modernization, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi introduced the groundbreaking Eklavya online learning platform on Thursday. The initiative is part of the Army's ambitious 'Decade of Transformation' and aligns with 2024's designation as the 'Year of Technology Absorption'.

Under the guardianship of the Army Training Command and with the Army War College as the sponsor, Eklavya was developed at no cost in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute of Space Applications and Geoinformatics. This online platform, integrated with the Army Data Network, can host numerous training courses from 17 Category 'A' Training Establishments.

Eklavya divides its offerings into three categories: Pre-Course Preparatory Capsules to complement physical courses, Appointment-Specific Courses tailored to specialist roles, and a Professional Development Suite covering strategy and emerging technologies. Designed for seamless course registration at any career stage, Eklavya is a significant step toward continuous military education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

